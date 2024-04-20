+ ↺ − 16 px

By Tural Heybatov

Since restoring its independence, Azerbaijan has been actively developing a non-alignment policy, evidenced by its participation in the Non-Aligned Movement, which includes 120 countries. This policy involves a balanced approach to international relations, allowing the country to maintain a flexible and multi-vector foreign policy. Azerbaijan is actively striving to restore its territorial integrity and establish long-term peace, which includes strengthening ties with various states.

Azerbaijan is building mutually beneficial relationships with countries such as Israel and the Palestinian Authority, and is actively cooperating with NATO through the "Partnership for Peace" program. Concurrently, the country upholds a principled stance on international law issues, unequivocally refusing to recognize the annexation of Crimea and the independence of the LPR and DPR, while maintaining stable economic and political relations with Ukraine and increasing energy supplies to the countries of the European Economic Community.

Following the recent war in Karabakh, which concluded with the restoration of control over lost territories and affirmed the principles of international law, the tasks of border delimitation and demarcation with Armenia have come to the forefront. These processes involve not only marking borders but also renewing economic and humanitarian ties, striving for mutual recognition, and establishing lasting peace.

Yesterday's meeting, led by the Deputy Prime Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Shahin Mustafayev and Mger Grigoryan, resulted in key agreements on the delimitation of the state border. These negotiations marked an important step in efforts to establish peace and stability in the region, and without a single shot fired, Azerbaijan was able to regain control over four villages in the Gazakh region, which had long been under Armenian control.

This process is a logical continuation of President Aliyev's initiative, started in 2020, aimed at returning border villages. Such actions reflect Azerbaijan's commitment to protecting national interests and strengthening its territorial integrity, while the initiation of delimitation from the Gazakh region underscores the strategic importance of this area for the country.

Azerbaijan has also managed to limit the external influence of Western countries, such as the European Union and the USA, on its internal processes, affirming the country's capacity for independent conflict resolution. This success demonstrates that an independent dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia can provide a more effective and sustainable resolution to regional issues.

A significant aspect of Azerbaijan's contemporary policy is its active role in bolstering national security and advancing the peace process in the region, which has become particularly evident following recent events. The reaffirmation of sovereignty over Karabakh and the withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers from the region are key milestones that highlight Azerbaijan's efforts to stabilize and normalize relations in the region. These steps not only strengthen the country's geopolitical position but also showcase its commitment to peaceful conflict resolution.

In response to accusations from some Western countries about allegedly preparing an attack on Armenia, Azerbaijan actively contests these claims, showing its dedication to a diplomatic approach to dispute resolution. This helps the country maintain its image as a responsible participant in international relations, committed to long-term peaceful coexistence with its neighbors.

Thus, the recent months' events, including active steps to assert its territorial integrity and protect its borders, highlight Azerbaijan's strategic orientation toward enhancing regional stability and promoting peace initiatives. This is part of a comprehensive campaign aimed at creating conditions for economic development and humanitarian cooperation, ultimately enhancing the quality of life for the region's population.

News.Az