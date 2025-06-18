Hulk Hogan hospitalized once again

+ ↺ − 16 px

Wrestling icon Hulk Hogan was recently hospitalized to treat ongoing neck and back problems.

Despite concerns, sources close to the situation assure that Hogan is not in any life-threatening condition, News.Az reports, citing TMZ Sports.

Hulk Hogan is not on his last legs -- TMZ Sports is told the WWE legend was hospitalized to address lingering neck and back issues this week ... but he is by no means on his deathbed.

The speculation started when local radio guy Bubba the Love Sponge went on air and stated he heard the wrestling icon was in bad shape -- to the point where his loved ones were getting called in to say their goodbyes.

Bubba couched a lot of his intel ... claiming his source was rock solid, but things could have changed since his last communication with them.

A rep for Hogan tells us the 71-year-old isn't close to death -- he's just dealing with more of the same ailments he's had for years. In fact, we're told Hogan's back to moving around already. Of course, we previously reported Hogan underwent a neck surgery just last month ... but by all accounts, it was a big success. Hogan has had countless procedures done to try and fix what his body went through in the ring during his legendary run ... but has been able to tough it out.

News.Az