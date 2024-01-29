Hulusi Akar: Zangezur Corridor will bring tremendous benefits both to regional and other countries

Hulusi Akar: Zangezur Corridor will bring tremendous benefits both to regional and other countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Zangezur Corridor will bring tremendous benefits both to the regional and other countries,” said Chairman of the Committee on National Defense of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Hulusi Akar as he met with Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova in Baku, News.az reports.

During the meeting, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova expressed her confidence that as a member of parliament, Hulusi Akar would contribute to the development of cooperation between the two fraternal countries.

The Speaker of Milli Majlis highlighted the suspension of Azerbaijani delegation’s activity at PACE, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

Describing the two countries’ relations as friendly and fraternal, Hulusi Akar recalled the 44-day Patriotic War resulted in liberation of Azerbaijani lands from occupation.

“The restoration of Azerbaijan's sovereignty and the fact that its flag waves over the whole sovereign territory is a symbol of pride for Türkiye,” the Chairman noted.

Hulusi Akar underlined that it is vital to develop relations not only between Türkiye and Azerbaijan, but also between all the Turkic states. He emphasized the significance of reciprocal visits in terms of developing interparliamentary ties.

The Chairman expressed his confidence that Armenia would take the hand Azerbaijan extended to them and a peace treaty would be signed soon.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az