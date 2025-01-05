Humanitarian aid from Azerbaijan has been delivered to Syria -VIDEO

Ten trucks with 200 tons of food supplies sent from Azerbaijan have arrived in Syria, News.Az informs via the Turkish TV channel Haber Global.

After crossing the border checkpoint, the food supplies were unloaded and sent to the logistics warehouses of the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

