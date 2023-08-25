Humanitarian operations on RPC's temporary deployment territory within competence of Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society - STATEMENT

+ ↺ − 16 px

The issue of humanitarian operations in the territory of Azerbaijan where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed is not within the competence of the International Committee of the Red Cross. These operations are within the competence of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society only.

This is stated in a statement of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society in response to the statement of the Armenian Red Cross Society,News.Az reports.

"In accordance with paragraphs 5.1; 5.3; 5.4 of the Seville Agreement, we reiterate that in accordance with the Movement's operational plans and capabilities, the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society plays a central role in the joint establishment and implementation of the Movement's collective response. Thus, according to this agreement, the International Committee of the Red Cross does not have exclusive rights in this area within the Republic of Azerbaijan. The issue of humanitarian operations in the area of temporary deployment of Russian peacekeepers is not within the competence of the ICRC. These operations are exclusively under the jurisdiction of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society and are carried out in coordination with it," the statement says.

