Hundreds of flights canceled in Germany due to strike

Hundreds of flights have been canceled at eight German airports on Tuesday due to strikes by security staff in an ongoing dispute over pay, Anadolu Agency reports.

In Frankfurt Airport, the busiest hub of the country, more than 600 flights were scrapped, according to airport operator Fraport.

Around 1,000 security personnel stopped working in Frankfurt as part of a day-long strike to demand a pay rise.

At least 300 scheduled flights were canceled in the seven other airports -- Munich, Hamburg, Bremen, Hanover, Leipzig, Dresden and Erfurt.

Airport association ADV said a total 220,000 passengers will be affected by the flight cancellations.

Ver.di, a major trade union representing around 23,000 security staff, is demanding a minimum wage of 20 euros (nearly $23) per hour for its members.

The next round of negotiations between the union and the Federal Association of Aviation Security Companies (BDLS) is slated for Jan. 23.

News.Az