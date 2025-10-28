Hundreds of U.S. air traffic controllers take second jobs amid government shutdown

Hundreds of U.S. air traffic controllers have taken temporary second jobs after missing their first full paycheck due to the ongoing federal government shutdown, a union official said Tuesday.

Nick Daniels, president of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, warned that the number of controllers taking extra work could rise to 1,000, further straining the aviation safety system, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“This shutdown needs to end today,” Daniels said at Reagan Washington National Airport, urging lawmakers to resolve the standoff for the sake of public safety and workers’ livelihoods.

