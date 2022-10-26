Hungarian companies to participate in turning liberated areas into “green energy zone”

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov received the Hungarian ambassador to Azerbaijan Tamash Torman, News.az reports citing the Ministry.

At the meeting, it was emphasized that energy cooperation is an important part of the relations between Azerbaijan and Hungary. Opportunities for cooperation within the framework of the Southern Gas Corridor were discussed.

The ambassador expressed his country's interest in active cooperation in the field of both traditional and renewable energy, as well as the participation of Hungarian companies in the restoration of territories liberated from occupation and transformation into a “green energy zone”.

The ambassador expressed his country's interest in active cooperation in the field of both traditional and renewable energy, as well as the participation of Hungarian companies in the restoration of territories liberated from occupation and transformation into a “green energy zone”.





News.Az