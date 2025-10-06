Hungarian PM Orban to attend Turkic States summit in Azerbaijan

Hungarian PM Orban to attend Turkic States summit in Azerbaijan

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is scheduled to visit Azerbaijan on October 6-7, News.Az reports, citing the premier’s press service.

During his visit, Orban will participate in the 12th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

The Hungarian prime minister is also set to hold talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, according to the press service.

