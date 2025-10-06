Turkish, Uzbek presidents to attend OTS summit in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled to arrive in Azerbaijan to attend the upcoming summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), which will be held in the city of Gabala, News.Az reports citing the Turkish media.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will also pay a working visit to Azerbaijan to take part in the summit on October 6–7.

The summit, held under the theme “Regional Peace and Security,” will focus on strengthening multilateral cooperation among member states.

