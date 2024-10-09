Hungary asserts Ukraine's NATO membership is 'impossible'

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said his country believes Ukraine's accession to NATO is impossible.

"Hungary’s stance is clear: NATO membership for Ukraine is impossible," the minister said, News.Az reports, citing TASS. In his opinion, the admission of the Kyiv government would pave the way to the third world war."I think that anyone with a rational approach to the subject would not want such a hazard to be created," Szijjarto added.The top Hungarian diplomat said most of his NATO counterparts share his opinion in private conversations behind closed doors.

News.Az