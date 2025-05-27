Hungary ramps up efforts to attract Chinese tourists

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The Chinese market is very important to us, and we've invested significant resources into it," the head of Hungary's tourism authority told Xinhua in a recent interview, News.az reports.

"Our campaigns highlight Hungary's rich cultural heritage and feature well-known Hungarian figures who resonate with Chinese audiences," CEO of Visit Hungary Oliver Csendes said during the 2025 Budapest China Tourism and Culture Week that started on Friday.

In 2024, over 183,000 Chinese tourists visited Hungary, nearly doubling the number in 2023, official data showed.

"Tourism and travel are not only tools for peace but also part of cultural cooperation and exchange," Csendes said.

There are currently 21 direct flights per week connecting Budapest with seven major Chinese cities, said Csendes, voicing confidence that visitor numbers will continue to rise.

This year, Hungary is expected to see a 67-percent increase of Chinese visitors from a year earlier, he added.

To enhance the travel experience for Chinese tourists, Hungary is working closely with digital platforms like Trip.com and WeChat Pay.

Csendes said he just met with WeChat Pay's European head to expand its acceptance across Hungarian retailers, adding that Trip.com now hosts a dedicated Hungary page in Chinese.

Hungary has also been active offline, acting as a guest of honor at the 2024 China International Fair for Investment & Trade. Since the start of this year, it has already welcomed official delegations from two Chinese provinces, said Csendes.

Csendes noted that Hungary celebrated the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations with China last October. "Our cooperation will continue to be very close," he added.

