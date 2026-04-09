Oman takes over SalamAir: Competition at risk or market rescue? - PHOTO

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The government of Oman has moved to take control of low-cost carrier SalamAir, triggering debate over the future of competition in the country’s aviation sector.

In an official statement, authorities pushed back against concerns that the move would weaken market competition, stressing that both Oman Air and SalamAir will continue to operate as independent entities with separate management structures and commercial strategies, News.Az reports, citing Oman Air.

Officials said the acquisition is part of a broader effort to restructure and strengthen Oman’s aviation industry, making it more efficient and sustainable in the long term. According to the statement, intense competition between the two airlines on overlapping routes had led to significant financial losses, prompting government intervention.

The plan aims to optimize route distribution, expand the national air network, and increase passenger traffic. Authorities also emphasized that the sector will remain under strict regulatory oversight to ensure fair competition and protect consumer rights.

The government argues that similar consolidation strategies have been used globally to stabilize aviation markets and improve operational performance.

Ultimately, officials insist the move is not about eliminating competition, but about creating a more resilient aviation ecosystem that can support economic growth and tourism development in the Sultanate.

News.Az