Emirates, flydubai flights continue despite regional crisis

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Emirates and flydubai are maintaining relatively stable flight operations from Dubai, even as the wider Middle East aviation sector continues to face disruption from ongoing regional tensions.

Latest schedule data shows the two carriers planned a combined 216 departing passenger flights on April 8 and 225 on April 9, signaling a steady, though reduced, operating pace, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Emirates accounted for 149 outbound flights on Wednesday and 146 on Thursday, while flydubai scheduled 67 departures on April 8 and 79 the following day.

The figures suggest both airlines have adjusted to a “new normal,” following weeks of turbulence across Gulf airspace.

Among major regional carriers, Emirates was one of the quickest to restore operations. Its network is now estimated to be running at around 70% of pre-crisis levels.

flydubai, while operating at a lower capacity, has also resumed a significant portion of its routes, helping sustain Dubai’s role as a global transit hub.

To ease uncertainty for travelers, Emirates has rolled out several support policies:

Skywards tier status extended

Miles expiry paused until June 30, 2026

One free date change for bookings made from April 2

The airline continues to update its travel advisory as airspace disruptions impact routes to, from, and through Dubai.

Despite ongoing delays and schedule adjustments, most flights on April 8–9 were still operating, highlighting a degree of resilience in Dubai’s aviation system.

While a full recovery to early 2026 levels remains uncertain, both Emirates and flydubai appear to have reached a temporary balance, offering trimmed but reliable schedules during one of the most volatile periods for regional aviation in recent years.

News.Az