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Hungary's incoming justice minister is married to Anna Ilona Melléthei-Barna, the sister of Péter Magyar, a connection that the Tisza leader described as having "created a serious dilemma" for him.01 May 2026-19:28
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Deputy Prime Minister Taras Kachka announced during a parliamentary session that Ukraine is on track to close the majority of its EU accession negotiating chapters within the next 12 to 18 months.01 May 2026-15:13
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Hungary's election winner Peter Magyar said on Wednesday his cabinet could be sworn in by mid-May and take quick steps to release billions of suspended European Union funding, while clashing with allies of his predecessor who remain in place.15 Apr 2026-16:39
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Hungary’s election winner Peter Magyar met President Tamas Sulyok on Wednesday in Budapest, following a decisive parliamentary election victory that reshaped the country’s political landscape.15 Apr 2026-12:30
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Hungary’s opposition leader Peter Magyar has said securing the release of frozen European Union funds will be a “top priority” after his party’s decisive election victory.14 Apr 2026-21:59
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The Kremlin says it is encouraged by signals that Hungary’s prime minister-elect, Peter Magyar, is open to a “pragmatic dialogue” with Russia following his election victory.14 Apr 2026-14:50
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Editor’s note: Abulfaz Babazadeh is a scientist, a scholar of Japanese studies, and a political observer, as well as a member of the Union of Journalists of Azerbaijan. The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the position of News.Az.14 Apr 2026-14:37
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Hungary’s prime minister Péter Magyar has described Russia as a security threat, saying Europe must be ready to defend itself.13 Apr 2026-20:44
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Slovakia has signaled a willingness to maintain close ties with Hungary following a major political shift in Budapest.13 Apr 2026-09:45
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Péter Magyar is a Hungarian politician, lawyer, and public figure who has emerged as one of the most influential and transformative actors in Hungary’s modern political landscape.13 Apr 2026-09:31
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