Hungary sets 8-year limit on prime minister’s tenure

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Hungarian lawmakers have approved a constitutional amendment that restricts the prime minister to a maximum of eight years in office.

The reform effectively prevents former longtime leader Viktor Orban from a potential return to power, News.Az reports, citing Constitutionnet.

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Parliament overwhelmingly voted in favour of the amendment on Monday, despite opposition from Orban’s Fidesz party.

One hundred and fifty MPs voted for the amendment, while 50 were against and six abstained.

The change was a major campaign promise of Prime Minister Peter Magyar’s Tisza party, which won a landslide victory in April’s parliamentary elections, ending Orban’s 16 years in power.

News.Az