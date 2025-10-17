Hungary to guarantee Putin's entry for upcoming Trump meeting in Budapest

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hungary's Foreign Minister, Peter Szijjarto, stated on Friday that the country will guarantee Russian President Vladimir Putin's entry for a planned summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in Budapest, as well as his safe return afterwards.

Trump agreed on Thursday to a second summit on the war in Ukraine to be hosted in the Hungarian capital, saying it may happen in the next two weeks. Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban spoke with Trump on Thursday and talked to Putin on Friday, saying preparations “are going full steam ahead”, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The choice of Budapest has raised attention. Putin faces an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court, which Hungary is in the process of leaving. Moscow denies the ICC allegations, calling the warrant evidence of the West’s hostility to Russia.

HUNGARY CALLS ON EUROPE TO OPEN DIPLOMATIC CHANNELS

“We will ensure that he enters Hungary, has successful negotiations here, and then returns home,” Szijjarto told a press briefing.

“There is no need for any kind of consultation with anyone, we are a sovereign country here. We will receive (Putin) with respect, host him, and provide the conditions for him to negotiate with the American president.”

Orban, a long-time Trump ally who has also kept close ties with Russia, said the meeting could take place within the next two weeks if the U.S. and Russian foreign ministers manage to settle remaining issues at a planned meeting next week.

Szijjarto said a date could be discussed after those meetings.

Orban, speaking earlier on state radio, said the meeting “will be about peace” and if there is a peace deal, that would lead to a new phase of economic development in Hungary and Europe.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is due to visit the White House on Friday to push for more military support, including U.S.-made long-range Tomahawk missiles, as the war escalates.

Orban said on Friday Europe should open its own diplomatic channels towards Russia and he again accused the EU of taking what he called a “pro-war stance” over Ukraine.

TENSE RELATIONS WITH UKRAINE

The veteran Hungarian premier has often clashed with other EU leaders over Ukraine, questioning whether the bloc should send military aid to Kyiv.

Ukraine’s relationship with Hungary has grown increasingly tense. Zelenskiy accused Hungarian drones of crossing into Ukraine last month, prompting Orban to retort that Ukraine was not an independent sovereign state.

Hungary has also remained reliant on Russian gas and crude oil deliveries even as the EU seeks to phase out those supplies by 2028 and Trump has urged the bloc to end Russian energy imports.

News.Az