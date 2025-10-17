Slovakia offers support for Trump–Putin meeting in Hungary, says Fico

+ ↺ − 16 px

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said Slovakia supports the planned meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest and is ready to assist in its organization.

Fico described the potential meeting as historically significant if it helps bring peace to Ukraine. He emphasized that Slovakia remains committed to Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, while prioritizing an end to the war and a just, comprehensive peace under UN principles, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Speaking during joint talks with the Ukrainian government in Košice, Fico stressed the importance of good neighborly relations and reaffirmed support for Ukraine’s European Union membership, while noting Slovakia maintains a different stance on Ukraine’s NATO membership.

The announcement follows Trump’s phone call with Putin on October 16, ahead of a planned meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Zelenskyy indicated that Putin had sought dialogue with Trump after hearing about a potential transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.

News.Az