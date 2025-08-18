Hurricane Erin re-strengthens to category 4, NHC warns of dangerous surf

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hurricane Erin re-intensified into a Category 4 storm on Sunday after completing an eyewall replacement cycle, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said, warning of life-threatening surf and rip currents along the U.S. eastern seaboard in the coming days.

The hurricane was about 965 miles (1,555 km) south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, packing maximum sustained winds of 130 mph (215 kph), News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

"Some additional strengthening is expected over the next 12 hours followed by gradual weakening," NHC said.

News.Az