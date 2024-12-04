Hyundai Motor labor union plans strikes amid growing political tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hyundai Motor's labor union announced plans to hold four-hour strikes on Thursday and Friday, according to a union spokesperson.

South Korea's Metal Workers' Union, of which the Hyundai Motor union is part, plans to launch a full strike from Dec. 11 unless South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol steps down, Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters. Yoon is under fire to resign or face impeachment after he declared martial law only to reverse the move hours later, drawing criticism from various unions and groups.Hyundai Motor was not immediately available for comment.

News.Az