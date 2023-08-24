IAEA chief vows to continue working with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will continue to work with Azerbaijan, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on the social network X (formerly known as Twitter), News.Az reports.

Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev held a meeting with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

“With the IAEA and nuclear science, Azerbaijan remarkably tripled its cotton output. We will continue working with Azerbaijan as it leads the Non-Aligned Movement towards achieving the global goals with initiatives like Rays of Hope. Thank you, Fariz Rzayev, for your support,” Grossi wrote.

