Yandex metrika counter

IAEA chief vows to continue working with Azerbaijan

  • Politics
  • Share
IAEA chief vows to continue working with Azerbaijan

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will continue to work with Azerbaijan, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on the social network X (formerly known as Twitter), News.Az reports.

Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev held a meeting with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

“With the IAEA and nuclear science, Azerbaijan remarkably tripled its cotton output. We will continue working with Azerbaijan as it leads the Non-Aligned Movement towards achieving the global goals with initiatives like Rays of Hope. Thank you, Fariz Rzayev, for your support,” Grossi wrote.



News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      