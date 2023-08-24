IAEA chief vows to continue working with Azerbaijan
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will continue to work with Azerbaijan, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on the social network X (formerly known as Twitter), News.Az reports.
Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev held a meeting with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.
“With the IAEA and nuclear science, Azerbaijan remarkably tripled its cotton output. We will continue working with Azerbaijan as it leads the Non-Aligned Movement towards achieving the global goals with initiatives like Rays of Hope. Thank you, Fariz Rzayev, for your support,” Grossi wrote.
With @IAEAorg and nuclear science, #Azerbaijan remarkably tripled its cotton output. We will continue working w/ ?? as it leads the Non-Aligned Movement towards achieving the #GlobalGoals, with initiatives like #RaysOfHope. Thank you @AzerbaijanMFA Fariz Rzayev for your support. pic.twitter.com/0RkyBV45Db— Rafael MarianoGrossi (@rafaelmgrossi) August 24, 2023