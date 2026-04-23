Violations, threats, blockade main obstacles to genuine talks, Iranian president says

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The Islamic Republic of Iran has consistently welcomed dialogue and agreement, but Washington’s repeated breaches of commitments, along with a naval blockade and military threats, remain the main obstacles to genuine negotiations, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Wednesday.

In a post on X, the president reiterated Tehran’s openness to diplomacy while criticising what he described as Washington’s contradictory behaviour, News.Az report, citing Iran's English-language Press TV.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has welcomed dialogue and agreement and continues to do so,” Pezeshkian wrote.

“Breaches of commitments, blockade and threats are the main obstacles to genuine negotiations. The world sees your endless hypocritical rhetoric and the contradiction between claims and actions,” he added.

News.Az