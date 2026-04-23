US, Israel fully responsible for Strait of Hormuz instability, Iranian FM says

US, Israel fully responsible for Strait of Hormuz instability, Iranian FM says

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Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said the United States and Israel are fully responsible for any instability affecting the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The top diplomat made the remarks during a meeting with Chung Byung-ha, a visiting special envoy of South Korea’s foreign ministry, in Tehran on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

Araghchi referred to what he described as military aggression by the United States and Israel against Iran as the cause of the current insecurity in the Persian Gulf region and the Strait of Hormuz.

“Iran, as a littoral state of the Strait of Hormuz, has adopted measures in accordance with international law and its domestic regulations to safeguard its security and national interests against US and Zionist regime aggression and threats,” he said.

“Responsibility for the consequences arising from this situation naturally lies with the aggressing parties,” Araghchi added.

He stressed the need for all countries to adopt a clear and firm position in condemning what he described as aggression and crimes committed against the Iranian people.

Concluding his remarks, the foreign minister emphasised the importance of strengthening relations between Iran and South Korea and expressed Tehran’s readiness to cooperate in this regard.

For his part, the South Korean official expressed hope that continued diplomacy would bring the “aggression” to an end and help establish peace and stability in the region.

He also conveyed the greetings of South Korea’s Foreign Minister Cho Hyun to his Iranian counterpart, describing the strengthening of relations with the Islamic Republic as very important.

News.Az