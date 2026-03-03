Yandex metrika counter

IAEA confirms damage at Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility

IAEA confirms damage at Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has confirmed, citing its latest review of satellite imagery, that there is “some recent damage to entrance buildings” at Iran’s underground Natanz Fuel Enrichment Plant (FEP).

In a statement, the agency said no radiological consequences are expected and that no further impact has been detected at the enrichment plant itself, News.Az reports.

The facility had already sustained severe damage during the 12-day conflict launched by Israel against Iran last year, which also involved US strikes targeting Natanz and two other nuclear facilities.


