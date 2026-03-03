IAEA confirms damage at Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility

In a statement, the agency said no radiological consequences are expected and that no further impact has been detected at the enrichment plant itself, News.Az reports.

Based on the latest available satellite imagery, IAEA can now confirm some recent damage to entrance buildings of Iran’s underground Natanz Fuel Enrichment Plant (FEP). No radiological consequence expected and no additional impact detected at FEP itself, which was severely… pic.twitter.com/7CS7BRZo1s — IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency ⚛️ (@iaeaorg) March 3, 2026

The facility had already sustained severe damage during the 12-day conflict launched by Israel against Iran last year, which also involved US strikes targeting Natanz and two other nuclear facilities.