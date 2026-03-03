Satellite images show new damage at Iran's Natanz nuclear site

The images, captured by Vantor on March 1 and March 2, indicate that several structures within the site may have been hit, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In the March 2 image, at least two small buildings inside the complex appear to have sustained significant damage after showing no visible signs of destruction in photos taken the previous day.

The Natanz facility was among the primary targets during the 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran in June, a confrontation that the US briefly joined.

Iran has accused Israel and the United States of once again attacking the site. Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, said in a letter to the UN nuclear watchdog that “the criminal regimes of the United States and Israel, pursuing their aggression, again targeted the Natanz nuclear site on Sunday afternoon in two brutal attacks,” according to Iran’s IRNA news agency.

However, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said there was “no indication” that nuclear installations had been struck.