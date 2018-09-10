IAEA: Iran is implementing its nuclear-related commitments under JCPOA

+ ↺ − 16 px

Measures to strengthen international cooperation in nuclear safety and the IAEA’s activities in nuclear science, technology and applications are among the items

In his opening statement, Director General Yukiya Amano noted that the IAEA technical cooperation programme helped countries to use nuclear science and technology to address key development challenges in health, agriculture, nuclear safety and many other areas, Vestnik Kavkaza reports.

Amano referred to the Agency’s work in monitoring and verifying Iran’s implementation of its nuclear-related commitments under the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. “Iran is implementing its nuclear-related commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. It is essential that Iran continues to fully implement those commitments,” statement posted on the IAEA's official website says.

