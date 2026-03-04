IAEA provides latest update on Iran’s nuclear facilities

+ ↺ − 16 px

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has issued its latest update on the situation at Iran’s nuclear facilities.

In a statement, the UN nuclear watchdog said analysis of the most recent satellite imagery shows no damage to facilities containing nuclear material in Iran, meaning there is currently no risk of a radiological release, News.Az reports.

The agency said some damage was observed near the Isfahan nuclear site, where two buildings appear to have been affected.

The IAEA also noted that no additional impact has been detected at the Natanz facility following earlier reported damage at its entrances.

Meanwhile, no damage has been recorded at other nuclear sites, including the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant.

News.Az