ICC rejects Israel’s bid to halt Gaza war crimes probe

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has rejected Israel’s attempt to block an investigation into alleged war crimes in Gaza, clearing the way for the case to proceed.

The appeals chamber ruled on Monday that a previous notification issued in 2021, when the ICC opened its investigation into alleged crimes in occupied Palestine, covers subsequent events, including those after the October 7, 2023 Hamas-led attacks on southern Israel. No new notification to Israel was required, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The decision upholds arrest warrants issued last November against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Israel, which does not recognize ICC jurisdiction, has repeatedly denied committing war crimes. The ruling also ensures that the investigation into Gaza, where tens of thousands of Palestinians have been killed or injured since 2023, will continue.

Since the October 11, 2025 ceasefire, Gaza’s Ministry of Health reports at least 391 Palestinians killed and 1,063 wounded, while the overall toll since October 2023 has reached over 70,000 deaths and 171,000 injuries.

