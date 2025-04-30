ICESCO opens regional office in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The official opening ceremony of the new ICESCO regional office in Azerbaijan was held on Tuesday within the "Icherisheher" State Historical-Architectural Reserve.

The event was attended by Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Leyla Aliyeva, and Head of the Baku Media Center, Arzu Aliyeva, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Also present were Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Anar Alakbarov; Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan, Adil Karimli; ICESCO Director-General, Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik; Minister of Science and Education, Emin Amrullayev; President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Isa Habibbayli; the Ambassadors of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan; President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, Aktoty Raimkulova; ambassadors from other countries accredited to Azerbaijan; and prominent Azerbaijani public and political figures.

Abdulhakeem AlSenan, Director of the ICESCO Regional Office in Baku, expressed his gratitude to all those attending this historically significant event.

ICESCO Director-General Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik addressed the gathering, stating: "Today, we are here to celebrate the opening of ICESCO's new regional office, realizing a long-held aspiration. This is a vision of fostering connections and collaboration, and building a future founded on wisdom, knowledge, and shared objectives. Here, in the heart of Baku – a place where civilizations have converged for centuries and a cradle of peace – we inaugurate a regional office that will serve as a hub where education, science, culture, communication, modernity, and tradition coalesce in harmony."

He emphasized that this regional office will serve Azerbaijan and the ICESCO member states of Central Asia, contributing to other countries in the region and promoting a spirit of cooperation and excellence. "Dear friends," he continued, "this achievement is no accident. It is the result of genuine leadership, a clear vision, and an unwavering commitment to a brighter future. We extend our sincere gratitude to His Excellency President Ilham Aliyev, a leader whose brilliant wisdom and profound belief in the power of knowledge shine like a beacon for us all. His steadfast support has brought this vision to fruition. We also thank Her Excellency First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, ICESCO's Goodwill Ambassador, whose passion for education, culture, and humanity has propelled this project forward. We offer our special and sincere gratitude to Their Excellencies Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva, who honor us with their presence today, for their warm welcome and for being true champions of collaboration between ICESCO and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation."

Highlighting the unique character of the office, Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik noted: "This office will operate in a distinctive manner. It will embrace novel ideas and pursue its goals in innovative ways. It will be a vibrant heart, beating with a strong spirit of cooperation with our member states, reflecting the rhythms of new partnerships in education, culture, science, and communication.

In addition to advancing ICESCO's strategic aims and objectives, the Baku office will dedicate itself to goals such as protecting our environment wisely and urgently, further developing artificial intelligence to benefit humanity, focusing on our youth as the architects of tomorrow, and safeguarding the spirit of our invaluable heritage and identity. This office will be a crucible for inspiring projects and groundbreaking ideas. It will forge bonds that strengthen ties between countries and generations.

At ICESCO, we have chosen to build this center on dreams, wisdom, and knowledge. This new regional office will be a beacon, inspiring dreamers, including the leaders who have made its realization possible, inviting them to uphold dignity, knowledge, culture, and peace, and, in particular, to work together in shaping the future. I assure you once again that this office will be the seed of a mighty tree whose roots are wisdom, whose branches are peace, and whose fruits are a legacy of hope for generations to come."

The event continued with a video presentation on the history of ICESCO and its bilateral relations with Azerbaijan.

Leyla Aliyeva inscribed heartfelt words in the office's guestbook.

News.Az