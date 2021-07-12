ICESCO signs MoU with 3 international technology companies for cooperation in education

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) has signed a joint Memorandum of Understanding with Hewlett-Packard (HP), Classera and Mirai for cooperation in implementing education programs in the countries of the Islamic world, aiming to build a new educational model that will support distance learning, contribute to the development of the digital transformation process in education and promote digital education.

The memorandum was signed by Ambassador Khaled Fathalrahman, Supervisor of the Partnerships and International Cooperation Sector at ICESCO, Salah Ouardi, Director General of HP Morocco, Mahmoud El-Gabry, Director of International Partnerships at Classera, and Christine Carlin Nasser Qudsi, Co-Director of Mirai.

The MoU aims to provide a set of teaching materials to develop skills in information culture and to provide systems for managing the learning process, information systems for students, a digital library, and virtual solutions. It also aims to develop digital teaching and learning, and strategies for mastering distance learning.

The provisions of the MoU include cooperation in achieving the common goals through several means such as exchanging of information and experiences between the different parties, sharing expertise in training, improving national educational data systems in the ICESCO Member States, as well as providing models for optimal experiences and establishing development centers for digital transformation in the Member States.

