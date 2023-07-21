ICJ removes Tweet on Lachin checkpoint decision, following pressure from Armenian lobby

+ ↺ − 16 px

The International Court of Justice has removed its publication on its Twitter page in regard to the decision to reject Armenia's request to induce Azerbaijan to withdraw border guards from the Lachin border checkpoint and the road, News.az reports.

Supposedly, the ICJ simply could not resist the pressure the Armenian lobby was putting on it. The publication dated July 14 has been gone ever since.

Although the decision of the court was totally fair, this was an absolute right of Azerbaijan to establish a border checkpoint on the Lachin road in order to prevent the illegal transfer of personnel, ammunition, mines, and other military equipment from Armenia to Armenian armed formations in the territory of Azerbaijan.

Ever since, Armenia has been desperately trying to impede peace negotiations with Azerbaijan as well as the integration of Armenian residents of Karabakh into Azerbaijani society.

Numerous videos received from the border showing ICRC cars passing by the checkpoint carrying humanitarian cargo, as well as the Armenian residents of Karabakh themselves, are the absolute opposite of what Armenia promotes.

Thus, this was another 'move' of the Armenian side to deliberately hinder the peace process with Azerbaijan and continue to spread lies, and, unfortunately, the ICJ seems to back this up.





News.Az