ICMP hopes for Azerbaijan-Armenia agreement on search for remains of missing persons

ICMP hopes for Azerbaijan-Armenia agreement on search for remains of missing persons

+ ↺ − 16 px

The director general of the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP), Kathryne Bomberger, said she hopes Azerbaijan and Armenia will reach an agreement on the search for the remains of missing persons.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Bomberger expressed ICMP’s readiness to assist parties in finding the remains of missing persons, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

“Earlier, we conducted research on this issue in the Western Balkans, and our cooperation has yielded good results. We believe that these countries [Azerbaijan and Armenia] will also be able to reach an agreement on this issue,” she added.

The State Commission of Azerbaijan for Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons and the ICMP signed a protocol of intent.

The document was signed by Chairman of the State Commission for Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons Ali Naghiyev and ICMP Director General Kathryne Bomberger in Baku on Monday.

News.Az