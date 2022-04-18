ICOMOS vice president visits Azerbaijan’s Aghdam (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation led by head of the State Service for the Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage under the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan Azad Jafarli, together with the Vice-President of ICOMOS (International Council for the Preservation of Monuments and Sites of UNESCO) Zeynab Gul Unal, has visited Aghdam.

The visit was attended by Araz Imanov, Senior Adviser to the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha), and Sadagat Davudova, President of ICOMOS Azerbaijan.

During the visit, the delegation viewed the Imarat complex, the Alley of Martyrs, the Drama Theater, the Juma Mosque, the Bread Museum, the Chess House, the Shahbulag fortress and the mosque in Giyasli village, Aghdam city.

News.Az