Iconic Sopranos and The Good Wife actor Jerry Adler dies at 96

Jerry Adler, star of The Sopranos and The Good Wife, has died. He was 96, News.Az informs via People.

“Jerry Adler passed away on August 23, 2025, at the age of 96,” his family said in an obituary. “Born on February 4, 1929, Jerry was a resident of New York, New York.”

Adler's friend Frank J. Reilly shared several photos on X alongside a tribute following the announcement.

“The great actor, my friend Jerry Adler died today at the age of 96,” Reilly wrote. “You know him from one of his iconic roles had from many of his guest appearances. Not bad for a guy who didn’t start acting until he was 65.”

