ICRC representatives visited two Azerbaijanis detained in Armenia, detainees contacted their families

+ ↺ − 16 px

On 7 August, the ICRC representatives visited again the two Azerbaijanis detained in Armenia, the Head of the Public Relations Department of the ICRC office in Baku Ilaha Huseynova told News.az.

The detainees were given the possibility to contact their families via phone calls and the Red Cross messages.

"In accordance with its mandate, the ICRC evaluates detainee treatment and conditions." The ICRC also facilitates contact between inmates and their relatives. "Observations and recommendations regarding visits are only transferred to detainees in accordance with ICRC procedures," said the representative office.

Agshin Babirov (born in 2004) and Huseyn Akhundov (born in 2003) of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic went missing owing to poor visibility in the Shahbuz district of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic bordering Armenia.

In addition, video and photos of torture against Huseyn Akhundov in Armenia appeared in the Armenian media.

The Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan has launched an investigation in connection with the torture of a serviceman of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces. The Ombudsman of Azerbaijan requested international organizations in this regard and also demanded that the ICRC visit the Azerbaijani servicemen in captivity.

News.Az