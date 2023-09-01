ICRC reps meet with detained Armenian football players who mocked Azerbaijani flag

+ ↺ − 16 px

On August 30-31, representatives of the Azerbaijani Office of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) visited three Armenian football players detained at Azerbaijan’s Lachin checkpoint on August 28, News.Az reports.

Ilaha Huseynova, head of the Public Relations Department of the ICRC office in Azerbaijan, said that a confidential one-on-one meeting was held with the detainees and they were given the opportunity to contact their families.

Recall that in 2021, videos showing Armenian football players committing offensive acts against the Azerbaijani state flag were disseminated in the media.

Then the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan initiated a criminal case on the fact.

However, Azerbaijan stopped the criminal prosecution in an act of humanism.

The athletes were put under administrative arrest for a period of 10 days.

News.Az