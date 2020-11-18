ICRC reps visit Azerbaijani hostages held by Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) visited Azerbaijanis Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev taken hostage by Armenian troops.

In October and November, the ICRC representatives based on the structure’s mandate visited the persons detained during the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, said Ilaha Huseynova, Head of the Public Relations Department of the ICRC Office in Azerbaijan.

“During the visit, the representatives monitored conditions of the hostages’ detention, their health status and other issues, as well as informed their families about their standing,” she said.

In July 2014, during an operation carried out by Armenian special forces in the Shaplar village of the occupied Kalbajar district, Azerbaijani citizen Hasan Hasanov was killed, and Shahbaz Guliyev and Russian citizen Dilgam Asgarov were taken hostage. All of them intended to visit their native places and the graves of their relatives. A "criminal case" was initiated against Shahbaz Guliyev and Dilgam Asgarov. Then the so-called "court" sentenced Asgarov to life imprisonment, and Guliyev - to 22 years in prison.

