ICRC visits Armenian saboteurs detained in Azerbaijan

Representatives of the ICRC Delegation in Baku have again visited the Armenian detainees captured in relation to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“In December 2017, representatives of the ICRC Delegation in Baku have again visited the Armenian detainees captured in relation to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” Ilaha Huseynova, head of the Communication Department of the ICRC Delegation in Baku told APA.

According to its mandate, the ICRC visits people detained in relation to the conflict on a regular basis, to monitor their treatment and conditions of detention and to help ensure that they are able to maintain contact with their families, added Huseynova.

Two Armenian saboteurs – Arsen Bagdasaryan and Zaver Karapetyan are currently being detained in Azerbaijan.

Earlier, the Ganja Grave Crimes Court sentenced Arsen Bagdasaryan to 15 years in prison.

News.Az

