ID cards of Western Azerbaijanis will indicate the historical names of their places of birth - Chairman of the Community

+ ↺ − 16 px

Starting today, identity cards issued through “Asan Xidmət” to persons from Western Azerbaijan will indicate the historical names of the cities and regions in which they were born, said the Chairman of the Board of the Western Azerbaijan Community, Aziz Alakberli, at a public hearing in the Milli Majlis on the topic “Toponyms of Western Azerbaijan: from distortion of history to restoration of justice,” News.az reports.

"We will return to Western Azerbaijan. There is no alternative to this. Our demand from Armenia is that as people return, our toponyms must be restored. Of course, in this matter we do not completely rely on Armenia; we ourselves are taking certain steps to restore our toponyms ", emphasized the Chairman of the Community.

News.Az