IDF eliminated Islamic Jihad leader
IDF announces elimination of Islamic Jihad leaderDuring a special operation in the Nur Shams refugee camp on the West Bank of the Jordan River, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) eliminated the head of the Palestinian group Islamic Jihad Mohammed Abdullah, says a statement by the press service of the Israeli army, News.Az reports citing Lenta.Ru .
"During a special operation, together with the Israeli General Security Service, an IDF aircraft struck and eliminated Mohammed Abdullah, who was the head of the terrorist group Islamic Jihad. Another terrorist was also killed along with him," the press service reported.
It is reported that the airstrike was carried out on the Nur Shams refugee camp on the West Bank of the Jordan River, which is located near the province of Tulkarm.