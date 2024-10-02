IDF reports 100 rockets fired from Lebanon at northern Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that approximately 100 rockets have been fired from Lebanon into northern Israel since this morning.

In the last barrage, some 10 rockets were fired toward the Western Galilee and Haifa Bay area, the IDF said, News.Az reports.There are no reports of injuries in the latest attack.The IDF also called on Lebanese civilians in two dozen villages in southern Lebanon to evacuate immediately.“Hezbollah’s activity forces the IDF to act against it. The IDF does not wish to harm you,” Col. Avichay Adraee, the IDF’s spokesman said, according to the Times of Israel.“For your safety, you must evacuate your homes immediately. Anyone who is near Hezbollah operatives, their facilities or their weapons, puts themselves at risk,” he noted.Adraee warned that any house used by Hezbollah for military purposes is a target.

