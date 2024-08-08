IDF reports elimination of 'senior Hamas terrorist' in Gaza Strip

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Israeli Security Agency (ISA) have wiped out a senior official of the Palestinian radical movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the IDF reported.

"On July 24th, during a joint IDF and ISA activity, a location in which senior Hamas terrorist Nael Sakhl operated was struck in the Gaza Strip. Several days following the strike, intelligence was received, indicating that he was eliminated," the Israeli military said in a statement.Tensions flared up in the Middle East after the infiltration of Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory on October 7, 2023, accompanied by the killing of residents of border settlements and the taking of numerous hostages. In response, Israel declared a total siege of Gaza and began to conduct strikes on the sector as well as certain areas of Lebanon and Syria, after which it launched a ground operation in the enclave. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank of the Jordan River.

