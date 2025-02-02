IDF says 23 radical buildings blown up in Jenin

Palestinians walk by a damaged house in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, July 5, 2023, after the Israeli army withdrew its forces from the terror stronghold. (AP PhotoNasser Nasser)

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) blew up 23 buildings and structures in the city of Jenin that were being used for military purposes by Palestinian radicals.

As reported by News.Az, the IDF Spokesperson's Office reported.

"Security forces destroyed 23 buildings that housed terrorist facilities," the statement said. The department noted that the destruction of the buildings was carried out as part of the ongoing counter-terrorism operation in the northern West Bank since January.

