IFRC volunteer killed in Barda as result of Armenian shelling

IFRC volunteer killed in Barda as result of Armenian shelling

Volunteer of International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC) killed while delivering humanitarian support in Barda as a result of Armenian shelling, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter page.

"Humanitarians not a target. Farther and local team member, volunteer of IFRC was killed while delivering humanitarian support in Barda city of Azerbaijan as a result of Armenia's deadly shelling of city with cluster rockets," he tweeted.


