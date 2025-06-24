+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan continues to consistently and purposefully strengthen regional energy security and build resilient supply systems. In this context, the Iğdır–Nakhchivan gas pipeline project holds special significance. It is another successful outcome of the energy policy implemented under the leadership and initiative of President Ilham Aliyev.

The construction of the gas pipeline was initiated based on a Memorandum of Understanding signed between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in 2020. The construction was financed through the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the project is currently managed and operated by SOCAR Midstream Gas Operations (SOCAR MGO), a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

Source: Turkic.world

The total length of the pipeline is 97.5 km, of which 80 km run through the territory of Türkiye and 17.5 km through the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic).

The main objective of the project is to ensure stable and uninterrupted gas supply to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. For the first time, Nakhchivan will be supplied with gas directly from Azerbaijan, eliminating dependence on external energy sources. This marks a significant step in enhancing the region’s energy security and enables more effective and large-scale use of Azerbaijan’s energy resources.

As of December 24, 2024, the Iğdır–Nakhchivan gas pipeline is fully operational and ready for gas transmission. All necessary adjustments and infrastructure preparations have been completed.

Source: TRT World

At the same time, the Iğdır–Nakhchivan pipeline represents a practical manifestation of the strategic energy partnership between Azerbaijan and Türkiye. The project contributes to the deepening of reliable cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector.

The Iğdır–Nakhchivan gas pipeline stands as a successful continuation of the Republic of Azerbaijan’s long-term strategy to enhance energy security. Implemented thanks to the far-sighted and determined policy of President Ilham Aliyev, the project strengthens the region’s energy stability and further consolidates Azerbaijan’s role as a regional energy hub.

News.Az