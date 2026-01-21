Yandex metrika counter

Igor Garafulic appointed UN interim coordinator in Azerbaijan

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Igor Garafulic appointed UN interim coordinator in Azerbaijan
Photo: Vecteezy

The United Nations has appointed Igor Garafulic as Interim Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, according to information published on the UN’s official website.

Garafulic will serve in the role until July 1, 2026. He replaces Vladanka Andreeva, who concluded her mission in Azerbaijan on January 8, 2026, News.Az reports, citing Report.

Prior to this appointment, Garafulic served as UN Resident Coordinator in Paraguay, Peru, and Honduras. He has also held a number of senior leadership positions within the United Nations Development Programme.

The appointment is intended to ensure continuity in the coordination of the UN’s development and humanitarian activities in Azerbaijan.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      