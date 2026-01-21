Igor Garafulic appointed UN interim coordinator in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Nations has appointed Igor Garafulic as Interim Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, according to information published on the UN’s official website.

Garafulic will serve in the role until July 1, 2026. He replaces Vladanka Andreeva, who concluded her mission in Azerbaijan on January 8, 2026, News.Az reports, citing Report.

Prior to this appointment, Garafulic served as UN Resident Coordinator in Paraguay, Peru, and Honduras. He has also held a number of senior leadership positions within the United Nations Development Programme.

The appointment is intended to ensure continuity in the coordination of the UN’s development and humanitarian activities in Azerbaijan.

News.Az