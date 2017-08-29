Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 9.5 mln for improving water supply and sewerage system in Mingachevir

Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 9.5 mln for improving water supply and sewerage system in Mingachevir

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to continue the implementation of the project on renovation of water supply and sewerage system in Mingachevir.

In line with the order, Azersu OJSC is allocated AZN 9.5 mln for these needs, Fineko/abc.az reports.

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance is instructed to finance this order, and the Cabinet of Ministers is to resolve other issues emanating from the order.

News.Az

News.Az