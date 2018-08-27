Yandex metrika counter

Ilham Aliyev allocates funds to construct multi-apartment building in Ismayilli

Ilham Aliyev allocates funds to construct multi-apartment building in Ismayilli

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on measures regarding the improvement of housing and living conditions of the population of Ismayilli city.

Under the presidential order, 3 million manats were allocated from the state budget to the Ismayilli District Executive Authority for the construction of a 48-apartment residential building in the city.

