Ilham Aliyev approves Action Plan on improvement of control system over import and export operations

Ilham Aliyev approves Action Plan on improvement of control system over import and export operations

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev has issued an order on approval of Action Plan on improvement of control system over import and export operations.

APA reports that the Cabinet of Ministers is to provide coordination of execution of the Plan with relevant state bodies and inform the President about works once a quarter prior to 25th day of next month after every quarter.

News.Az

News.Az