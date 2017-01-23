Ilham Aliyev: Armenia formally exists on world map as independent state

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s president, supreme commander-in-chief, Ilham Aliyev has said that the future status of Nagorno-Karabakh can only be possible within the Azerbaijani

“This is the resolution of the conflict, and the sooner the Armenian leadership understands this, the better it will be for them,” President Aliyev said as he was addressing the opening of a newly built military town of the Ministry of Defense in Pirekeshkul Settlement of Absheron District, Trend reports.

The president noted that territorial integrity and putting an end to the occupation are the key factors for the conflict settlement.

“We must be even stronger to achieve these goals, and we are building a powerful Azerbaijani state which is being met with great appreciation on a global scale. We are building our free future; we have already built our independent life.”

“Azerbaijan has been an independent state for 25 years already, and I want to reiterate that we have achieved this without any help from anyone, as other countries do,” President Aliyev added.

“Today we must say frankly that Armenia just formally exists on the world map as an independent state. Armenia is a dependent country which is not able to determine its future itself. Armenia’s aggressive policy has led it to such a situation. Its only way out of the situation is to restore relations with its neighbors. To that end, the occupation must be ended,” said the president.

News.Az

